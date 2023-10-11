Lislade school wants to hear your memories as it gets ready to celebrate its 110th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Linslade school which opened only a year before the outbreak of World War One, celebrates its 110th birthday this month.

To celebrate, the children of Linslade Lower School will be having a special “School History” week from October 30. Each class will be looking at a period of time in the school’s history and comparing it to school now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school is appealing to former pupils and teachers for any photographs or artefacts they would like to share.

Youngsters in class at Linslade Lower School

Headteacher, Hazel Farlam said: "It is a wonderful way to teach real life history and I hope the children will enjoy learning about their school in the past!"

The school will be open to current families on Friday, November 3 in the afternoon. On Saturday, November 4 the school will be open from 10am until 2pm for general visitors.

The school opened in 1913 as a Boys’ Council School for boys aged between 7-14 years old. This was housed in the oldest building which is visible from Leopold Road. In 1948 an extra building, known as a HORSA (means Hutting Operation for the Raising of the School-leaving Age) was built and the school became a secondary school for girls and boys aged from 11 to 14 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1961 infants and junior aged children moved from Stoke Road Junior School to Linslade County Primary School. The current main school building was used to teach children from 5 to 11 years of age.

Nativity plays have been performed for many years at the school

In 1972 the school changed its name to Linslade Lower School and took children from 5 to 9 years olds. In 1984 the nursery opened.

The current Early Years Foundation Stage (aged 3-5 years old) are taught in the original building with the children aged from 5 to 9 years old in the larger 1961 part of the school.