Logo reflects new Leighton Buzzard café’s community values

A student’s work will attracting visitors to the new Café in the Park which opened in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, in Leighton Buzzard.

Bedford College’s BA Graphic Design student Daniel Rogers welcomed the challenge to design the logo, which was chosen by director, John Gelder, and his colleagues from Community Action Bedfordshire.

Daniel Rogers

Daniel said: “The branding inspiration for Café in the Park was the location and the values of what the café represents, such as getting people involved and feeling part of their local community.

“While enjoying quality home-cooked food with the benefits of an outdoor, physical environment.

“The one that was chosen is the logo which depicts two coffee beans together in the shape of a heart, sitting within a green circle this represents being at the heart of Leighton Buzzard – a thriving market town; a great place to live, work and visit.

“The heart represents bringing people together – through great connections and social networks. It’s a nice project to be involved in, where great food and great coffee is sourced locally.”

Daniel also designed the menu layout and the marketing collateral for social media, newsletter ads and street banners.

Mr Gelder said: “Café in the Park is more than a café, it will help people connect with local services, community groups, social networks, activities and events and live life to the full.”