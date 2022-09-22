Luton airport welcomed more than 4million passengers this summer as post-pandemic recovery continues

Flights have been soaring again at London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport (LLA) welcomed 4.3 million passengers this summer as its post-pandemic recovery continues.

This compares to just two million during the same period last year.

Despite the sudden return in demand following the removal of travel restrictions, LLA has continued to provide a great customer experience with an average wait time in security of 9 minutes or less and more than 80% rating their experience as very good or excellent.

The summer getaway saw passengers flying to a total of 142 destinations across Europe and North Africa from LLA, with the reintroduction of flights to Skiathos in Greece and Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding to the choices available. Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Lisbon, and Tel Aviv were among the airport’s most popular destinations.

More than a quarter of all flights were operated using ‘next generation’ aircraft such as the Airbus NEO and 737 Max, which have the benefit of producing fewer emissions and less noise.

Several new shops and restaurants opened, including The Bookshop by WHSmith’s, The Big Smoke Taphouse and Kitchen and Mexican street food specialist, El Mexicana.