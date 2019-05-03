Making connections at Business Networking event in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton-Linslade Town Council hosted its 7th annual Business Networking event on Wednesday, April 24.

The event welcomed 117 local business people, who made new connections on the night.

Bob Chandler, Sponsors HASCAT Safety and LB Connect alongside Cllr Clive Palmer of Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol

A total of 1,900 recorded connections were created using the council’s technology partner for the event, Blendology, who provided electronic business cards that attendees tapped to record who they had met.

Sarah K, an award-winning social media expert at Etica, presented a talk on how to build a Powerful Community and Personal Social Media Brand, providing hints and tips for smaller businesses engaging with their customer base through social media platforms.

Initial feedback has been very positive with attendee feedback ranging from “very useful for start-ups” to “the best Networking Group I’ve been too”.

Organisers of the event, Leighton-Linslade Town Council would like to thank key partners and sponsors Hascat Safety, LB Connect, Bee Local, The Federation of Small Businesses and Central Bedfordshire Council for their support.

Networking event. Photo by Aleksandra Warchol

Through this partnership approach with the business community, the Business Networking Event has been shortlisted as a Networking Group of the Year Finalist at the SME Luton & Bedfordshire Business Awards 2019 which will be announced this month.