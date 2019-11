A man in his 20 has been confirmed as the vicitm of a tragic rail collision near Leighton Buzzard earlier this week.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "We] received a report at 6.59pm on November 11 of a casualty on the tracks at Leighton Buzzard station.

Leighton Buzzard Station

"Officers attended alongside paramedics, however, sadly a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers are in the process of preparing a report for the coroner."