Memorial bench for Wally Randall ready for Leighton Buzzard community to enjoy and reflect upon

A memorial bench for town hero Wally Randall is now standing proudly in Leighton Buzzard.

Residents can visit Parson's Close Recreation Ground to admire the tribute to the former Royal British Legion member, who rose to fame in 2016 as Britain's Oldest Poppy Seller.

The special bench has been gifted to the community by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and is World War Two themed to commemorate his time in service.

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Pat Carberry, told the LBO: "It was put in position on Tuesday 3rd March, in preparation for the 4th March to mark the second anniversary of the passing of Wally.

"We decided to keep it a private affair so the family could choose to go along and remember Wally. They planted some daffodil bulbs and scattered some poppy seeds.

"It's positioned in a very prominent place."

The bench is made of metal which has been laser cut and features symbols such as the Spitfire, soldiers marching, and a white dove to symbolise the desire for peace.

The idea to establish a permanent memorial was introduced by a special committee set up in the wake of the poppy seller's death - The Wally Randall Memorial Public Steering Group Committee.

The team organised three temporary commemorative plaques to be displayed at some of Wally’s old haunts: Wilko, Morrisons and The Royal British Legion in West Street.

The idea for a bench was then initiated by group member Cllr Carberry to the Town Council, with the motion receiving unanimous support from his fellow politicians.

Cllr Carberry added: "I think Wally would be delighted that we funded this for the public, for the community.

"He would love the idea of a bench. It's something that people can enjoy; it has a practical function.

"There is a plaque on the bench, so it will remind people to pay their respects to a fantastic person."

During World War Two, Wally served as a motor mechanic and saw action on the front line.

He later went on to play a big part in Leighton Buzzard's Royal British Legion, as chairman and president of both the club and branch.

Cllr Carberry said: "When Wally came back from the war, he was a Labour councillor in Leighton Buzzard, an active member of the Freemasons and went on to become Britain's oldest poppy seller.

"At this dark time we have just emerged from the pandemic and the war [in Ukraine] is enormously concerning.

"But Wally's story shows that there is life afterwards. Whatever you are going through, take inspiration from Wally.