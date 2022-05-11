Memorial match for Linslade's Jamie Parker returns after two year hiatus

Jamie Parker, who used to play for the Southcott Owls and the SVRA Youth, died in 2017 aged just 19, leaving behind his friends, family, and fellow sports players.

Now, after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, the 'Jamie Parker Memorial Cup' will return to the 3G Pitch at Cedars Upper School on May 28, with Jamie's pals and former team mates taking to the field to pay their respects.

Jamie's mum, Wendy Parker, 51, remembered: "Football was his life. It was his passion. Going on a Saturday to watch his team that he loved and supported.

The event poster, and right, Jamie

"He was a person that knew all the stats about football; if he could do a GCSE in football, he'd get an A*.

"He loved the game, the support of the team. It was in his veins."

Jamie died on May 20, 2017, and his family were given support from the Road Victims Trust.

Thanks to raffles and matches, around £3,000 has been raised for the charity, and Wendy is hoping the Leighton-Linslade community can help her add to the total.

Jamie Parker Memorial Match 2019. Image: Kat Bond Photography.

Wendy told the LBO: "The Road Victims Trust gave me support, as well as our family and Jamie's friends. A couple were really struggling; how could Jamie be there one minute and not the next?

"The charity helps with counselling services, and they come to court and will be there with you.

"It's emotional support that's completely free."

The memorial match will kick off at 3pm and the public is invited to come along and watch.

Jamie Parker Memorial Match 2019. Image: Kat Bond Photography

There will be buckets and collection tins for the charity.

Wendy said: "I'm excited and it will be good for the boys to see each other.

"Jamie was a quiet person but everybody thought so much of him. Some of the things I heard about when he died - what a good friend he was to many - I didn't realise how important he was in their lives.