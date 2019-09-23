More than £2,000 raised to help homeless people across Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes at first ever HopeFest

More than £2,000 was raised to help Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes’ homeless population at an event on Saturday, September 21.

The first ever HopeFest, held at the Linslade Carboot sale site, attracted more than 700 people.

Princesses meet visitors to the first ever HopeFest in Linslade

The afternoon, organised by the charity Hope for the Homeless MK, featured a full line-up of live music plus entertainment for all the family.

Organiser Trish Turner said: “The day ran just as we planned - the live bands were brilliant, the stalls were fabulous and the kids’ rides went down a treat.

“The day had such a lovely feel and everyone we spoke to said they can see it growing year and year.

“It was so nice having conversations with the public about who we are and what we do.

Live bands entertained crowds at this year's HopeFest in Linslade

“A big thank you to those who donated equipment, S&J Pierce Transport for their lorry, The Marquee Company UK for providing the marquee, and Richard Puncheon Photography who captured the day.

“A special thanks to the owners of Linslade Carboot who let us hold our event there, the space is just perfect.

“The money we raise will help us buy food, warm clothes and other essential items.

“We also would love to put a lot of homeless people in bed and breakfasts so they can be warm over Christmas!

A fire entertainer was one of the many attractions at the first ever HopeFest event in Linslade

“We ideally would love to get lots of people in bed and breakfasts for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Pictures by Richard Puncheon Photography.