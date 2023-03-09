Mother's Day competition - win £70 bundle of treats thanks to Leighton Buzzard law firm

In celebration of Mother’s Day this month, local Leighton Buzzard-based law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, is running a competition to celebrate the mum in your life.

The competition, to be held on the firm’s social media, is open to all ages and kicked off this week. Entry takes just two minutes and can be done from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Entrants must live in Bedfordshire in order to collect the prize – a £70 Mother’s Day treat bundle, including a bottle of bubbly, chocolates, and a bouquet, provided by Adrienne’s Flowers.

To enter, simply comment on the pinned competition post on Osborne Morris & Morgan’s Facebook page with one thing you most love about your mum. For those who do not have a Facebook account, entries can also be emailed to: [email protected].

Deadline for entries is Tuesday, March 14 at noon and a winner will be randomly chosen and announced on social media on Wednesday, March 15.

Sarah Winters, practice manager at Osborne Morris & Morgan, said: “We are so excited to once again, run our annual Mother’s Day competition again this year.