Motorists advised to avoid the Wing roundabout on A4146

Police are advising motorists to avoid the Wing roundabout on the A4146 (Stoke Hammond bypass) after a lorry overturned earlier today (Monday, January 6).

Bedfordshire Police were called to reports a domestic refuse lorry had turned on its side at the junction of the A4146 on Wing Road, at around 3.45pm, after it attempted to go around the roundabout.

Overturned lorry near the Wing roundabout. Photo by William Duperouzel

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: "We have closed the Wing Road out of Linslade at the top of the roundabout and the Wing Road/Bunkers Lane junction.

"There are no injuries."

William Duperouzel contacted the paper after he saw the overturned lorry near the roundabout.

He said: "A large lorry has overturned near the Wing roundabout and spilled all the rubbish on the road, it is blocking one of the lanes on the roundabout.

"The police are at the scene and I think it happened around 3.30pm."