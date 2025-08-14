Pat Carberry

The former leader of Leighton-Linslade Town Council has resigned from the Labour Party with a stinging criticism of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Labour MP, Alex Mayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Pat Carberry, who resigned as Leighton-Linslade Town Council's Labour group leader last month, said he’d only met Ms Mayer once since the election a year ago and that she was reluctant to engage or meet the people she represents.

In a resignation statement posted on his Facebook page, Cllr Carberry, said: “More than a year on, I remain uninspired. Up to recently I was Leader of the Labour Group in Leighton-Linslade, I have met Alex only once, and she appeared reluctant to engage. I am repeatedly asked why it is so difficult for residents to have direct contact with their MP, and I struggle to justify what I cannot support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I have some personal frustration about the selection process—but not only for myself. The five other dedicated local candidates were also sidelined. The chosen candidate does not seem to want to meet and listen to the people she represents.”

Cllr Carberry added he was also unhappy with the direction the Party is going and at a local level claims he and five other local candidates were ‘sidelined’ when applying to stand as MP for South West Bedfordshire.

Instead the role went to “someone with no local ties or clear connection to the constituency” and “against the principles of fairness and respect for local activism, replacing them with favouritism”.

Irish-born Cllr Carberry spent 35 years as a firefighter at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station and has lived in the town since 1982, serving as a councillor for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Following a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the difficult decision that I can no longer remain a representative or member of the Labour Party. For many years, I had faith that the Party would act in the interests of ordinary, decent working-class people. Even when it lost its way, I believed it was better to remain within the Party and help steer it back to the values on which it was founded.

“I have spent over a quarter of a century working in a leading role promoting fairness and equality of opportunity in employment practice. For the past five years, I have served on the Town Council as a Labour Councillor, always guided by a simple principle: the needs of my constituents come first, and party interests come second.

“The Party has drifted from its founding principles. We have seen decisions to remove the heating allowance from our elderly, erode disability benefits for the most vulnerable, and cosy up to one of the most toxic White House administrations in history.

“The final straw for me has been the Party’s handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Palestine. Members feel they cannot speak openly about the horror of starving children being shot by snipers while queueing for food, for fear of being accused of antisemitism. I cannot remain part of a political movement that is complacent about blatant human rights violations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem Councillor Chris Leaman, said: “Speak to anyone of any political persuasion in Leighton and Linslade and they will always have a kind word to say about Pat Carberry and his commitment to the town. This cannot have been an easy decision given the commitment he has shown to the Labour Party over many years.

“Pat should be applauded for having the courage of his convictions. Finally somebody from the local Labour Party has admitted what residents around the town know, that our Labour MP is just not standing up for us. From her refusal to support local health campaigners in getting the health services we need, to voting to take the winter fuel allowance away from poor pensioners, our town is being let down. It is clear we have an MP that puts the Labour Party first and puts local people a distant second. ”

Cllr Carberry will continue for the remainder of his two-year term on the town council as an Independent.

Alex Mayer MP said: "While I will no longer be seeing Pat at our regular Labour meetings, I wish him all the very best for the future. Being in power requires total focus. I am proud that despite the inevitable challenges and necessary tough choices, the Government already has many achievements, from increasing the living wage for 6,800 local people, to unblocking renewable energy projects vital in this climate emergency. There's lots more to do, and I am determined to help to deliver the vital change our country needs and, of course, local people voted for."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.