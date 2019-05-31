Music in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard

Picture the scene, it’s a lovely lazy Sunday afternoon in Leighton Buzzard. You are sitting in Parson’s Close Recreation Park surrounded by beautiful trees.

What a relaxing time it is and the icing on this scene are the melodies coming from the bandstand to entertain you.

Proms in the Park

For 14 Sunday afternoons between June 2 and September 14, this is where you can be a guest of Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The council is proud to be continuing its summer series of Music In The Park concerts.

The season gets underway this Sunday (June 2) at 3pm with the Toddington Town Band returning to the bandstand and performing classical tunes, some with a modern twist. The Leighton-Linslade Concert Band are performing on June 9, with The Heath Band taking to the bandstand on July 21.

New this year is the finale to the concert programme; a special Saturday night concert on September 14. It will start at 6.30pm with live band and singers. After the concert, the audience will enjoy a live broadcast screening of the Last Night of the Proms from the Royal Albert Hall - London.

Refreshments for the concerts will be provided by the Café in the Park, a community enterprise run by Community Action Bedfordshire.

If you would like more information about the Music in the Park concerts, contact Leighton-Linslade Town Council on 01525 631920 or email info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or see www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/town_events/music-in-the-park