Mary Bassett school was judged Good in Overall Effectiveness and won an Outstanding report for Early Years Provision in their recent Ofsted report.

The inspectors were particularly impressed with Early Years Provision which they said was exceptionally well prepared: “The staff’s strong knowledge of the children ensures that they choose learning activities carefully to build highly effectively on what children already know and can do.

"Staff have high expectations, and the children strive to achieve them, with much enjoyment along the way. Children know and follow routines exceptionally well, which helps them to develop their independence and confidence.”

They concluded that children leave Reception very well prepared for learning in Year 1.

Mary Bassett’s attention to children with special needs also came in for praise.

The Ofsted report stated: “The school has clear processes in place to identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) which enables pupils with SEND to get the right support so that they can access the curriculum.

"Staff have the expertise and guidance needed to adapt the curriculum according to pupils’ individual needs. Pupils who need extra support to be ready to learn get the help they need to do so successfully.”

They also noted that there had been a considerable number of changes at the school, including an ambitious new curriculum that starts in the early years and is not only relevant for pupils but is carefully organised to build on their previous knowledge.

They said that due to these changes, pupils enjoy the topics they are learning about: “They are engaged, focused, and well behaved in lessons. They work well together and contribute enthusiastically to discussions.”

The school has a broad personal development programme where young learners can develop their skills of problem-solving, teamwork, decision-making and listening as part of the curriculum.

But pupils have limited opportunities to take on responsibilities and contribute towards the school community using these skills – an area where improvements can be made.

