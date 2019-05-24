New leisure centre for Leighton Buzzard is being investigated

Central Beds Council has ambitions for a new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard, according to its leader.

Cllr James Jamieson made the announcement as he addressed fellow members during the first full meeting of the newly-elected council last Thursday.

Relaunch of Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre as lifestyles@tiddenfoot following �2m investment from Central Beds Council

He said: “We’re looking at how we can build a new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard.”

Following Cllr Jamieson’s comment, a CBC spokesman said: “We have invested more than £40m on our indoor sports and leisure centres over the past five years, with the opening of the new Flitwick Leisure Centre and facilities in Silsoe, Stotfold and Houghton Regis, as well as the new Dunstable Centre opening shortly.

“We recognise the needs of the growing population of Central Bedfordshire, so we’re now refreshing our leisure plans for the future.

“These plans will make sure that residents have access to improved leisure facilities, including at Leighton Buzzard.”

Newly-elected CBC and town councillor Victoria Harvey told the LBO: “I would really welcome a new leisure centre for Leighton Linslade and it is fantastic news that Cllr Jamieson has anounced it.

“However the new leisure centre must be easily accessible for all the residents of Leighton Linslade, and not just to serve the new housing in the south and the east of the town.

“ It needs to be as central a position as possible and served by top quality public transport so that everyone can access it. It also need to be affordable for all so everyone can benefit for increased health and well being which are Central Bedfordshire Council’s aims.”

In 2014 the council invested £2m in Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and relaunched it as lifestyles@tiddenfoot, but the public have been calling for a second leisure centre to meet the demand from Leighton Buzzard’s growing population for some time.