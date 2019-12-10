New venue will bring something "exciting" to Leighton Buzzard

The former manager of Leighton Buzzard's Wheatsheaf pub is planning on bringing something "new and exciting" to the town.

Maxine Bambrook and her team of staff from the pub are sticking together after the landlords of The Wheatsheaf retired and are now moving on to their next adventure, The Crooked Crow Bar.

Maxine and some of the team from The Wheatsheaf

A licensed cafe, with a pool table and music during the day, evening events are also planned including theatre, interactive quizzes, themed movie nights and live music.

The new bar will be located at the former Blockbuster store, on Waterborne Walk.

Maxine said: "It is a real shame that the Wheatsheaf closed, I think the pub was doing really well and when we had live music, the pub was always heaving and it is a shame that is has gone from the town but we are hoping to bring something else.

"At the Wheatsheaf we had murder mystery nights, panto nights and live music, I want to bring all this to The Crooked Crow Bar.

The former Blockbuster unit will be the home of The Crooked Crow Bar

"These days it's about what else a pub can offer, people want more than just somewhere to go for a drink.

"It is about what events you can do to entertain people as well.

"It is myself and Victor, who also worked at the Wheatsheaf. We have also taken the team of staff from the Wheatsheaf with us.

"There is an Escape Room upstairs, but that is separate from the bar, so it is still part of The Crooked Crow Bar but people would need to book tickets separately to go into the Escape Room.

The venue for The Crooked Crow Bar

"We are hoping to have good music and live bands, there will be a lot going on and it is something new for Leighton Buzzard."

She said: "The council has been really supportive of our project and we are really excited for the next few months.

"We have a band booked for New Year's Eve and we are hoping to open a weekend before Christmas as a preview opening for what we hope to do there.

"The plan is to officially open in mid January.

"We want to have something different each night, every Thursday there will be a different ticketed event, like a show, a movie, a comedy night or a themed quiz.

"On a Friday we will have themed music nights or a band playing.

"On Saturdays, in the afternoon people can come down and play their own vinyls and in the evenings we plan to have a live band or singer every week.

"On a Sunday, at the moment we are open 12noon till 5pm, but we are hoping to extend that till 8pm, we want to have acoustic music, we think there is a gap in the market for this."