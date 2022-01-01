NEW YEAR'S HONOURS: Recognition for Leighton Buzzard woman's community work, plus OBE for ex-Central Bedfordshire Council leader

Meanwhile, the former Conservative leader of Central Beds Council has received the OBE. Cllr James Jamieson, who represents Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield ward and is the chairman of the Local Government Association, is recognised for services to local government.

Cllr Jamieson said: “Working in local government is a huge honour. I continue to be amazed and impressed by the dedication of all those involved, most notably during the current pandemic. I would again like to thank all those who have worked so hard and delivered for their residents. In particular, the contribution of all my colleagues at the LGA who have gone above and beyond. Huge congratulations also to all of those in local government recognised in the New Year’s Honours.”