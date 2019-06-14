Nominate a garden in Leighton-Linslade for new competition

A new competition for residents of the Parish of Leighton-Linslade takes place throughout the month of June.

Organised by The Friends of Leighton-Linslade, this competition is one of several projects that supports the town council’s campaign, Leighton-Linslade in Bloom.

Best front garden competition

It is hoped that this competition is the start of what will be an annual local awards initiative for residents, businesses, pubs and schools.

The public is asked to nominate a garden which they think is attractive, colourful, cared for and deserves recognition in a free to enter competition.

Prizes have been sponsored for the winners by three local businesses.

1st - £30 National Garden Vouchers sponsored by FineHomesProperty.co.uk

2nd - £20 gift voucher to spend in store by Selections Pet & Garden Store.

3rd - £10 gift voucher to be spent at Potash Nursery.

Nomination forms are available from Leighton Buzzard Library, Leighton-Linslade Town Council Offices and Gennaro Organic Hair & Beauty Salon. Contact Gill Miller by email via LLinBloomFriends@gmail.com or call or message 07742 516240.

Prizes will be presented at the Leighton-Linslade in Bloom awards evening in September.

Only gardens in the Parish of Leighton-Linslade are eligible to participate. Judging takes place during the w/c Monday, July 22. The garden must be visible from the front pavement; judges do not need to access the property.

The judging criteria for gardens: clean, tidy and well-tended. Good colour and mix of plants. Evidence of recycling and water conservation. Sustainable planting for all year round interest.