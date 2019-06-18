Obituary: Former Leighton-Linslade mayor George Rolfe worked tirelessly for the community

Much-loved former mayor of Leighton-Linslade, George Rolfe, died on June 6, at the age of 87.

George held the chains of office during 2008-2009 and raised funds for KidsOut and Macmillan, presenting £3,650 to each charity at the end of his mayoral year.

Former mayor George Rolfe when he accepted Leighton Buzzard's Cycling Town plaque

He held a number of events including some quite innovative ones alongside the traditional charity meals, concerts and collections, such as a Duck Race, Teddy Bear’s Picnic and a Wheelie Bin Race.

A Conservative, George chaired the planning and environment committee for several years and his wife Maureen was also a town councillor for a time.

George, who also served on South Beds District Council, was very community spirited and worked tirelessly for the people of Leighton Buzzard.

He helped raise money for Shelter by sleeping out at St Albans, even in his latter years, as well as raising money for Kids Out.

Former mayor George Rolfe

Unfortunately his youngest daughter, Joanne, died when she was 35 years old and after this he helped raise money for Macmillan Nurses as a way of thanking them for all their assistance during her illness.

He was also a governor of Dovery Down School.

George was an active member of The Sacred Heart Church where he was the Grand Knight of the Knights of St Columba. In his earlier years he helped build the church hall and helped install the electrical system. He also ran the church’s youth football team.

George was a loving and caring husband to Maureen, devoted father to Lynn, Kieran and Nigel and beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a brother, uncle and good friend to many.

At the end of his term as mayor George Rolfe handed over to Karen Cursons

His funeral will take place at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Leighton Buzzard at 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 3 followed by refreshments at The Conservative Club, High Street, Leighton Buzzard. Family flowers only. All welcome.

Donations, if desired, by way of a cheque payable to Dukeminster Court Care Home or Kids Out, may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Services Ltd, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. 01525 372210.