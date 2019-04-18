Park users are in for a treat as café opens in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard’s new Café in the Park was officially opened by the Town Mayor cllr Clive Palmer today (Thursday).

The new facility in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, in Leighton Buzzard town centre, serves freshly prepared homecooked food and Fairtrade beverages.

Cafe in the Park opens

The project has been led by the charity Community Action Bedfordshire, and funding has come from the charity, Leghton-Linslade Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council.

The Town Mayor, Cllr Clive Palmer, cut the ribbon to open the new café at 10am and guests enjoyed free cake with every purchase.

Gina Croxford, from Community Action Bedfordshire, said: “It has been a fantastic day, we have had a great turn out from local people and residents, we have also had the kids from the skate park come over to the cafe, which is what wanted. e want it be for everyone to come to.

“It has been really busy and everyone has been really positive quite a few people have said that the town has needed something like this for a while.

“We have only been able to take cash today, which hasn’t been ideal. There is an issue with BT and we are still waiting for them to sort that but there hasn’t been any problems with people having to pay with cash, everyone has been fine about it. Hopefully that will be sorted soon.”

Staff from Community Action Bedfordshire will be at the café providing information on local services, community groups and organisations.

The charity’s Community Connections Advisers will also work with the town council and others to organise and promote community activities in the park, such as sandcastle competitions, buggy runs, children’s storytime, yoga in the park, afternoon teas for the over 50s and petanque.

Café in the Park will be open daily from 8am to 6pm.