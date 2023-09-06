News you can trust since 1861
Pegnant cow rescued from River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard

What3words help find the stricken cow
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST
The cow was rescued by a team of 14 people
The cow was rescued by a team of 14 people

Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station came to the rescue of a pregnant cow on Tuesday morning.

A total of 14 people. including the animal rescue specialist crew based at Kempston Community Fire Station were called Ouzel meadow to help a cow that had been stuck in the river since the previous night.

An RSPCA officer, the farmer and The Greensand Trust were also in attendance.

A fireservice spokesman said: “The remote location meant none of our vehicles could get close, but huge appreciation to the guys from The Greensand Trust for ferrying all the personnel and endless equipment required to the scene.

“The farmer believed she had been in the water since late last night. After a massive team effort from all 14 people involved, working in very warm conditions for 3 hours we managed to get her out safely on the bank where she was later checked over by a vet.”

“Please remember to keep dogs on leads anywhere where there is livestock.”

what3words has divided the globe into 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example, daydream.learning.perfectly points to a precise parking spot near the Ouzel Meadow. The app is free to download for both iOS and Android devices, and works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with an unreliable data connection, such as rural farms, national parks, and campsites.

what3words is used by over 85% of UK emergency services.

