The cow was rescued by a team of 14 people

Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station came to the rescue of a pregnant cow on Tuesday morning.

A total of 14 people. including the animal rescue specialist crew based at Kempston Community Fire Station were called Ouzel meadow to help a cow that had been stuck in the river since the previous night.

An RSPCA officer, the farmer and The Greensand Trust were also in attendance.

A fireservice spokesman said: “The remote location meant none of our vehicles could get close, but huge appreciation to the guys from The Greensand Trust for ferrying all the personnel and endless equipment required to the scene.

“The farmer believed she had been in the water since late last night. After a massive team effort from all 14 people involved, working in very warm conditions for 3 hours we managed to get her out safely on the bank where she was later checked over by a vet.”

“Please remember to keep dogs on leads anywhere where there is livestock.”

