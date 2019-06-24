Picnic in the Park fun for the youngsters of Leighton Buzzard

Carnival Picnic in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard this Wednesday (June 26), promising a fun-filled day for 0-5 years olds and their parents.

The action takes place at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground from 10am to 2pm with a host of free activities and entertainment.

Picnic in the Park

With the forecasters predicting a dry day, it’s the perfect chance for families to enjoy some music and laughter together.

As well as free funfair rides, there will be ‘try-out’ areas for mini football and other activities.

Lots of craft activities are planned, along with face painting and a visit from a very special friend from Gullivers Milton Keynes!

And if your little one still has some energy left, take a stop at the soft play area!

There will also be a selection of local, family-friendly stalls offering their products and services.

> This year’s carnival takes place on Saturday, July 13 and has the theme Music Through the Ages