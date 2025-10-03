Plans for new school at Houghton Regis delayed again

A long-awaited primary school on a strategic development at Houghton Regis is set for further delays.

The project cost for the development is more than £15m, with around 2,000 homes built there and more expected. Bidwell West is one of two strategic development sites within the town.

The estimated contract dates are listed as February 1, 2026 to September 1, 2027 on the government website, with a possible extension to March 1, 2028.

The previous Conservative administration on Central Bedfordshire Council set aside £11m for a school at Bidwell West collected from the developer as part of a Section 106 legal agreement.

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts asked for a progress report on this scheme during open questions at a full council meeting, saying: “We were delighted when the executive confirmed the delayed new primary school for the Bidwell West development was included in this year’s budget.

“The indication was that nursery and reception classes would be opening in September 2027. Can the executive member for education update us on this and assure us that this much-needed school will be delivered on schedule?”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen replied: “Councillor Roberts raises a difficult question for me and one which I’ll have to write to him about.

“For some time, both me and probably my predecessor in this role, were saying in answer to questions about this new school that it wasn’t the right time because we didn’t have the numbers.

“If we tried to build it too soon, there was a danger of a flight and an emptying of children from other schools. So there was a timing issue, as well as a financial one.

“Then we were told by officers they believed the time was right to progress with the school. I gave the councillors concerned that news in good faith. Now the mood music has changed.

“I don’t have a precise answer to councillor Roberts’ question. I need to check and I apologise for that position. I will let him have a clear and current view, as soon as I can.”

Councillor Roberts thanked councillor Owen “for his honesty”, suggesting: “It’s not happy news we’re hearing, but at least that’s an honest answer.

“Can ward members get a briefing on what’s happening? That’s the most important thing. There’s a really urgent need now.” Executive member for children’s services councillor Owen added: “Absolutely.”

Local councillors demanded a timeline in February 2024 at a CBC children’s services overview and scrutiny committee meeting.

Liberal Democrat Houghton Regis West councillor Susan Goodchild warned: “Bidwell West residents invested into the community in the hope of building dreams.

“The decision not to proceed with the school has had a profound effect on them. Many described it as the one opportunity to make a difference to Houghton Regis. This will set the community back so much.”

Former education portfolio holder and then Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker, told the meeting: “A new premises would attract pupils from other schools, which are only just viable.

“The town has quite a considerable school place surplus. Now isn’t the right time to build the school.”