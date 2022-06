Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 16-year-old.

Cole was last seen at 9pm last night (June 28) when he left his Leighton Buzzard home.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and his family would like to get in contact with him.

Police are appealing for help to trace missing Cole

Cole is 5’11 with short, buzz-cut hair and was last seen wearing a black adidas tracksuit.