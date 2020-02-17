Police encourage residents to report anti-social behaviour in Leighton Buzzard

Police are asking residents in Woodman Close to contact them if they witness any anti-social behaviour in the area.

Some residents in Woodman Close, Leighton Buzzard, received a letter from Bedfordshire Police last month about a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in the close.

Police

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received several reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) involving vehicles in Woodman Close, Leighton Buzzard, between November 2019 and January this year.

"These reports were supported by a number of residents mentioning other incidents, but no further reports have been made to police.

"If anyone in this area has information, or has been a victim of vehicle-related ASB but has not reported it, we would urge them to contact PC Glenn McAlpine-Given by calling 101, or via our online reporting tool.

"We appreciate residents keeping us informed, and all information helps to build a bigger picture of ASB in the area."