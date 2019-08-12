Police investigate arson attack behind building in Leighton Buzzard's High Street

Bedfordshire Police are investigating after a fire was deliberately set behind a pharmacy on the High Street in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers were called by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue to reports of a building on fire just after 11.10pm on Saturday, August 10, the fire was at the rear of Rosehill Pharmacy and involved wooden panelling.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was severe smoke damage, however Firefighters limited the fire damage using a hose reel and covering jet.

“It is believed the fire was deliberate. We would urge anyone with further information to contact Bedfordshire Police.”

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Officers attended to assist and the fire was located outside the Rosehill Pharmacy. The fire was put out and the building was boarded up and secured.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 496 of 10 August. You can also visit our online reporting centre or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."