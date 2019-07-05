Police release image of Toyota Avensis in connection with string of burglaries in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable

Police have released a photo of a Toyota Avensis in connection with a string of burglaries in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable over the past week.

Officers say that a group of three or four white men have been seen travelling in the car (pictured above), which has been fitted with various cloned plates.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hutton said: “I would urge anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour which matches this description to contact us.

“Burglary is a priority for Bedfordshire Police and we want to ensure those committing such crimes are arrested and brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can report it via the 101 number or via the online reporting centre on the Beds Police website