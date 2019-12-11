Police release new information in search for missing Sandy teenager who has links to Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police continues to appeal for help in finding a 13-year-old girl, who has links to Leighton Buzzard, who has been missing from her home in Sandy for six days.

Atlanta Butler was reported missing from home on Thursday, December 5, and was last seen at around 7.45am.

Have you seen missing 13-year-old girl?

A later sighting of her that day has now been confirmed at Sandy train station shortly after 10.30am, where it is believed she caught the 10.56am London-bound train.

It is believed she may be in London, but also has links to Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes.

Atlanta has straight dark brown to red hair, blue eyes and is around 5”1'.

She was wearing light coloured trousers, a black zipped top and white trainers and was carrying a black bag when she went missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 198 of 5 December.