Police release picture of missing woman with links to Leighton Buzzard

Officers are concerned for her welfare

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:44 pm

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Caroline.

The 42-year-old was last seen in Bedford this morning (Tuesday) at around 6.50am.

She is described as around 5ft 8in with shoulder length brown straight hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur-lined hood and black trousers.

Have you seen her?

She also has links to the Leighton Buzzard area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare - if you have any information call 101 or report it online quoting reference 50 of today's date (November 23).

