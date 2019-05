Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Leighton Buzzard.

15-year-old Ashleigh Poynter was last seen just before 6pm on Saturday, May 4 and is described as 5ft 2ins tall, with light-coloured hair, which she had up in a bun.

Ashleigh Poynter

She was wearing light blue jeans, a grey jacket with a fur hood and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 377 of 4 May.