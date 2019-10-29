Political map of Central Bedfordshire set to change

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people for their help to draw up new council wards for Central Bedfordshire Council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the council.

Political map of Central Bedfordshire. Credit: contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019

The commission has also announced that Central Bedfordshire should have 63 councillors in the future, four more than the current arrangements.

In drawing up new boundaries, the commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.

The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across Central Bedfordshire.

Commission chair Professor Colin Mellors said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Central Bedfordshire.

“As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward then we want to hear from you.

“And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Central Bedfordshire, then this consultation is for you.

“If you’re interested in the way the council is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say. Your views will make a difference.

“We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Central Bedfordshire or just a small part of the council.

“Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in March.”

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is responsible for reviewing local authority electoral arrangements, defining boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors to be elected, as well as conducting reviews of councils’ external boundaries and structures.

The consultation is open for members of the public to submit their views until Monday, January 13. For more information on the review and to see a map of existing wards visit www.

lgbce.org.uk.