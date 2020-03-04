Poppy seller and Leighton Buzzard hero Wally Randall dies aged 104

Leighton Buzzard has a heavy heart today, as it has been announced that local champion and poppy seller Walter ‘Wally’ Randall has died aged 104.

Wally was born in Wing on September 8, 1915, and became the first ever resident in Leighton-Linslade to be conferred the title ‘Honorary Freeman of the parish’ by the town council.

Wally Randall doing what he loved best - supporting the poppy appeal. Credit: Jane Russell.

The former military motor mechanic rose to fame in 2016 when the news spread that he was Britain’s oldest poppy seller, and residents loved to see Wally sitting loyally in the doorway of Wilko to raise money and support members of the armed forces - a cause close to his heart.

Speaking to the LBO in November 2019 about his honourary title and the poppy appeal, Wally said: “I didn’t expect to get this. I just do what I can to help people.

“In Wilko people kept coming up and putting money in, saying: ‘We’ve already got a poppy’. They put extra money in. People are so generous.”

Wally lived in Wing until he was three years old when his father, Daniel, died in World War One.

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Wally meets Chloe Molloy (9th Leighton Buzzard Rainbow) and Talia Bird (9th Leighton Buzzard Brownies)

His family then moved to Leighton Buzzard to live with his grandparents, until they moved to Billington when his mother, Ethel, remarried. But Wally moved back to Union Street (now Grovebury Road) to be with his grandparents and attend Beaudesert Boys’ School.

But his life was to take him further than the home counties.

Speaking to the LBO in 2016, Wally said: “In 1942 I was kitted out to go to the Far East but then Singapore fell to the Japanese.

“I was then sent to North Africa and the Nazis drove us back into Egypt. I befriended and old World War One veteran while we were in Cairo and on our two days off we visited Alexandria and climbed the pyramids.

Wally (left) was also appointed as the first ever Honorary Freeman of the parish of Leighton-Linslade. Credit: Mick King.

“I was a motor mechanic and was sent to the front line when we started pushing enemy troops back at El Alamein. I was with a platoon of ten lorries that took the Fourth Indian Division up to the front line - mine was a breakdown lorry.”

Wally was serving in Italy when the war ended in 1945, briefly returning home before his unit went to Vienna and he was demobbed in 1946.

He came home to his wife Margaret, whom he had married in 1940, and got a flat in Bridge Street, living above a clothing shop where Margaret worked until she had their son, Nicholas, in 1947.

The family then uprooted to Heath Road and Wally worked for over 40 years at Vauxhall, Luton, performing roles including material handler and production setter, retiring aged 64.

During the past few years, he had still taken an active role in community life, delivering local magazines and being involved with the masons.

On Remembrance Sunday last year, around 4,000 people came to pay their respects to the fallen at Leighton Buzzard War Memorial and watch Wally being appointed as the first ever Honorary Freeman of the parish of Leighton-Linslade.

The suggestion to confer the title on Mr Randall was made in recognition of his years of voluntary service to the community, including serving as a member of the former Leighton-Linslade Urban District Council (as chairman during 1968-69), serving as a local magistrate for many years and as a member of the Royal British Legion for over 50 years (including time as Branch President and Committee member).

Wally had been selling poppies since the early 1950s, and had no plans to hang up his collection tin, informing the LBO (in November 2019) that he planned to return to Wilko in 2020.

If you have a special memory about Wally, please email: joanna.gravett@jpimedia.co.uk