Pressure is mounting on Anglian Water as 85 more properties lose water in Leighton Buzzard due to burst pipes this morning

The ‘complicated’ loss of water in Leighton-Linslade over the weekend has taken a new twist this morning, with some homes losing their supply for a second time.

Engineers have been working since Friday to repair a faulty valve on the network which left thousands of residents in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade cut off and business affected too, as well as many people in neighbouring villages.

While many have seen their supplies resume, issues continued in Linslade last night, with Anglian Water targeting midday today (Monday) for supplies to return to normal.

After fixing the faulty valve, an air lock in the network had been stopping water from reaching some customers’ homes and an overland pipe was installed to bypass the airlocked water main.

However, the need to increase pressure to force air out of the system has led to further complications with burst pipes overnight, leaving 85 properties in the town, that had seen water restored, losing it again.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said this morning: “Work has progressed well overnight to resolve the airlocks which have been restricting water into Leighton Linslade. We are pleased to say that water has been restored to the majority of properties.

“The success removing the airlocks has meant that the reservoir levels have remained constant throughout night and we will continue to monitor the water flow throughout the morning.

“The requirement to increase pressure to force the air out of the system has caused a couple of minor bursts which are affecting 85 properties, our team are currently repairing these as a matter of urgency.

“We will be continuing to supply bottled water throughout this morning at the distribution site at Tesco, Vimy Road, LU71ER.

“We would like to apologise to all of our customers that have been affected and to thank them for their patience over the weekend in what has been a very complicated incident.”

