Primary school near Leighton Buzzard celebrates 'good' Ofsted report

A school in Ivinghoe has been rated as 'good' following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Brookmead School, on High Street, was judged as 'good' in all six areas - overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The primary school was inspected in December and the report was published in January.

In the report it said: "Pupils are happy and safe at Brookmead. They enjoy many opportunities which deepen their learning.

"Pupils respond well to most teachers’ high expectations. They like learning new concepts. One pupil said: ‘I like challenging myself.’"

Since the last inspection, in November 2018, where the school was rated as 'good', some improvements have been made.

In the report it said: "Leaders have improved the quality of education since the last inspection. They have created a curriculum which aims to deepen pupils’ knowledge and skills. It is ambitious and generally enables pupils to achieve high standards. Curriculum plans are well developed in most subjects.

"Leaders give priority to reading from the very beginning. Pupils quickly gain confidence and learn important skills and knowledge."

To continue improving the school has been recommended to make some improvements, in the report it said: "Leaders need to ensure that teaching more effectively develops pupils’ reasoning skills in mathematics and their ability to work scientifically.

"In the early years, mathematical opportunities in the environment are not as well developed as they are for communication and literacy.

"Leaders need to ensure that mathematical opportunities are strengthened so pupils can more quickly acquire the skills and knowledge they need."