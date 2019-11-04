Rain can’t stop play as Leighton Buzzard fireworks sparkle

Crowds of people enjoyed the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club’s annual firework display at Brooklands Middle School on Saturday night.

The Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club decided to go ahead with the annual fireworks display on Saturday, November 2, despite the wind and rain.

Leighton Buzzard Rotary fireworks 2019. Photo by Jane Russell

Richard Johnson OBE, trustee of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade said: “It went very well, the weather was not great but we had a fantastic turnout considering.

“We have had a lot of good feedback online as well, there were no incidents and everyone who came had a great time, they all really enjoyed it.

“We have been told by some people who came on Saturday that the display was above and beyond what it normally is.

“We were really grateful for all the people from Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding areas that came to the fireworks in the appalling weather.

Leighton Buzzard Rotary fireworks 2019. Photo by Jane Russell

“It was touch and go at times whether we would go ahead with the fireworks because of the weather, we took some advice and decided to go for it and we are glad we did, there was a pretty good crowd considering.”

Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club supports the community at a local, national and international level, while also enjoying numerous social activities.

> For more pictures see the Leighton Buzzard Observer, out tomorrow (Tuesday).

> What did you think about Saturday’s fireworks display? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk

Leighton Buzzard Rotary fireworks 2019. Photo by Jane Russell

> Photos by Jane Russell. Go to the Buy a Photo section of our website to purchase pictures.