Rangers Boxing Club 'excited' to be back training at Leighton Buzzard's Pages Park pavilion

Rangers Boxing Club has announced that the club will be back training at the newly refurbished pavilion at Pages Park this week.

Karl Stevenson, coach and secretary of the boxing club, is delighted with the news and is looking forward to welcoming the boxers back on Tuesday, January 14.

He said: "It's great news for us as a club and we are really excited to be back, we have been closed since September because we couldn't find an alternative venue.

"We are looking forward to getting back to training.

"We hope that the boxers who were with us come back but we are also welcoming new boxers, those who with and without experience.

"Anyone from the age of eight can come down and no experience is necessary.

"The pavilion looks fantastic and they have done a great job, it is a really exciting time for the club."

Rangers Boxing Club will be training twice a week on Tuesday's and Thursday's, juniors will be from 7pm till 8pm for £3 per session and seniors will be from 8pm till 9pm for £5 per session.

Karl added: "Our newly acquired bag stands, from Leighton-Linslade Town Council, will now fit and the ring will be taken to the pavilion over the next couple of weeks.

"It will take us a couple of weeks to get settled in and we do ask that you bring trainers or boxing boots to train in as the ground outside is wet and muddy so do not walk in and expect to

train in the footwear you arrived in."

Leighton-Linslade Town Council leader, councillor Steve Jones said: "As research has demonstrated, boxing has the capacity to help people turn their lives around, overcome difficult circumstances and become positive contributors to society.

"To support the invaluable work that the Rangers Boxing Club are providing our young people, Leighton-Linslade Town Council had no hesitation in purchasing £1,500 worth of boxing equipment for the use of the club.

"We hope that the equipment we have bought will extend the offer of the Club by providing some of the most vulnerable in society with a further purpose to attend."

For more information about Rangers Boxing Club, visit: www.facebook.com/RangersBC.