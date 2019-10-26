Regulars bid adieu to much-loved Wheatsheaf landlords after 35 years in Leighton Buzzard

Regulars at a legendary nightspot in Leighton Buzzard will soon bid adieu to its landlords who are moving on to pastures new after 35 years.

When Geoff and Liz Bottoms took on the Wheatsheaf pub in North Street in 1984, they had no idea they would steer it into a new era.

The Wheatsheaf

The Wheatsheaf has become a renowned live music venue, with bands performing every Friday and Saturday.

The likes of REEF, Kula Shaker and Glen Matlock, of Sex Pistols, have played there.

And it’s a far cry from its early days.

Landlord Geoff joked: “The pub was in an unworkable condition when we first arrived.

“After two years we took on a lease and it’s been a lot of hard work.

“We’ve had some wonderful times here, with lots of fantastic customers. It’s like a family.

“Many of the staff we’ve got have been here since the early days, some for over 20 years.”

He joked: “We never had to sack any of them, they are brilliant.”

It is expected pub company Enterprise Inns will find new tenants to take over management of the pub.

But whether it stays as a live music venue remains to be seen.

Geoff said: “We’re both in our 70s and we can’t operate it like we used to. It costs us to put these events on as we can’t do the work ourselves.

“It should be quite good, these last two months. The staff are doing their annual panto which will be on the Friday before we leave on November 29.”

The Wheatsheaf has a jam-packed programme of events until the end of November, when Geoff and Liz finally depart.

For more information, visit www.thewheatie.co.uk.