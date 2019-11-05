Residents Association donates defibrillator to help save lives in Linslade

Southcott Village Residents Association (SVRA) has donated life saving equipment to the community in Linslade.

The committee, based at the community centre on Bideford Green, Linslade, is made up of volunteers and for the past few years they have been supporting local good causes with cash donations.

Defibrillator is on the outside of the community centre

This year they wanted to provide something for the whole community and decided to buy and install a fully monitored defibrillator, on the outside of the community centre, opposite Tesco Express.

Dave Evans, committee member of SVRA, said: "Over the years we have donated to the Street Pastors, Kids Out and the Homeless Shelter.

"This time we wanted to do something for the community, the defibrillator saves lives and is available for the public to use when needed.

"We want people to know that it is there, that way there is more chance of it being used in an emergency."