Revealed: The 7 Leighton-Linslade venues on the voting shortlist to be Best Bar None

Voting is now open for the People’s Choice prize in this year’s Best Bar None Awards, with seven Leighton-Linslade venues in the shortlist.

The awards are designed to help cut alcohol-related crime and disorder in the town by acknowledging and rewarding well-run pubs, bars and clubs.

Cllr Dalgarno with 2018 winner The Golden Bell

A number of licensed premises across Leighton-Linslade have passed the first phase of this year’s awards.

The first phase of judging is based on a venue’s ability to meet strict standards relating to licensing and dealing with potential crime and disorder. As well as the assessors picking their overall winner, residents can nominate their favourite venue too.

The following venues are in contention for the awards: Lancer; Picture House; The Dukes; The Stag; Swan Hotel; Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club and Ollie Vees.

Over 1,000 members of the public took the time to vote for their favourite venue in last year’s competition. To vote for your favourite venue this year, you can visit the venue and vote in person, or online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BBN-Vote. Voting closes on Monday, July 29.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, praised the success of this year’s scheme, saying: “The Best Bar None Awards are a great way to recognise the efforts of bars, pubs and clubs who are working hard to make Leighton Linslade a safe and appealing place to enjoy a night out.

“Customers can have confidence when visiting any of the accredited premises bearing the Best Bar None logo. They’ll be reassured that the venues have undergone a rigorous assessment to demonstrate that they are consistently meeting high standards.

“Not only do these awards recognise well-run venues, but they can also highlight things that licensees can do to improve, meaning that the standard of local licensed premises rises even further.”

All Best Bar None venues in Central Bedfordshire’s major towns will receive their accreditation plaques at an awards evening to be held at Creasey Park Football Club, Dunstable on Monday 16 September (7.30pm). The Overall Winner, the Peoples’ Vote and Innovation honours will also be revealed at the event.

The Overall Winner is the venue that scores the highest points.

For more information about the scheme, visit www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/bestbarnone

