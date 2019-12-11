Rubies Shoes is closing up shop in Leighton Buzzard

The owner of a Leighton Buzzard business says the impact of the town's new retail park has been a factor in her decision to close down after serving the public for the last ten years.

Shop owner Marcia Dandy, from Leighton Buzzard, is currently having a sale to clear the stock and will be closing the women's clothes shop, on North Street, before Christmas.

Rubies Shoes is closing

She said: "I am closing because the footfall of people in the town has dropped dramatically especially since the small retail park was put outside of town.

"Although it’s not offering everything, it has its attraction in free parking. People are just not coming to town anymore and browsing.

"I have been here ten years, but I have lived here since I was eight, so I have seen so many changes in this beautiful small market town.

"I will miss my customers. I have enjoyed all of their stories, occasions & celebrations. I have made some amazing new friends from having the shop.

Marcia has asked her customers to keep following her on the shop's Facebook Page, Rubies Shoes, as she will be doing pop up shops.

She said: "I will hopefully be doing some pop ups so if you already follow me on my Facebook Page Rubies Shoes then please continue to do so as this is where I shall be advertising my pop ups.

"I would like to say to all my amazing customers a huge Thank you!

"I have loved meeting you all and since announcing my closing you have overwhelmed me with all your beautiful and thoughtful comments.

"I’m truly blessed too of met you all but this isn’t goodbye. I will be definitely be popping up so look out for me!"