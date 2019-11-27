Sainsbury's in Leighton Buzzard makes an urgent food recall to customers

Sainsbury's is urgently recalling one of its soups as it may contain wheat (gluten).

It's tomato and basil soup doesn't mention anywhere on the label that it contains gluten - meaning the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The tomato and basil soup

The size of the pack is 600g and it should say on the packaging it must be used by December 8 this year. It's not thought any other Sainsbury’s products are affected.

In a statement to customers on its website, Sainsbury's said: "It has been brought to our attention that a small number of pots of by Sainsbury's tomato and basil soup may contain pasta which contains wheat which is not declared on the pack.

"If you have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to wheat (gluten) do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Sainsbury's has a store in Trivia Close.