Santa and Rotary smash Leighton Buzzard and Linslade Christmas tour collection record

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has today revealed that the 2021 Santa tour to the Leighton-Linslade area has broken all previous records.

This year Santa made 17 night-time visits and also managed to squeeze in stop-offs at Morrisons, Tesco and Rushmere Park - and of course he was pleased to attend the start of the Christmas activities at the town centre light switch-on event.

Whilst Santa was disappointed that the annual carols in the High Street had to be cancelled due to Covid he was instead delighted to visit Hockliffe and drive through the villages of Eggington and Stanbridge where he received a great welcome.

Santa on his tour of the Leighton Buzzard area

The overwhelming welcome and generosity towards Santa resulted in Rotary and its Elves collecting a "simply wonderful" £19,000 and on Monday evening Rotary made a decision which ensured that £13,000 was immediately distributed to 18 local organisations working in the community.

A spokesman said: "Rotary wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to every single member of the community for their support and to pass on the news that Santa was so impressed he has had no hesitation in committing to visiting Leighton Linslade again in 2022."

Leighton Linslade Rotary President Simon Marshall added: “At the end of a difficult 12 months it was fantastic that Rotary were again able to work with Santa to bring joy to our community.

"The smiles and wonder on faces of young and old alike is something that sustains Santa and Rotary throughout the year. I would like to thank our whole community for the overwhelming reception in 2021 and for the generosity which has enabled us to immediately support some 18 local organisations that are working to make our community a better place. We look forward to working with Santa again in December 2022."

Santa on his tour of the Leighton Buzzard area