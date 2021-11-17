Santa's coming to Leighton Buzzard! This is when Rotary sleigh will be visiting your area

Rotary are delighted to announce that discussions with Santa and his Elves have been incredibly positive and a schedule has been agreed for Santa to again travel the streets of Leighton Linslade during December culminating in a special appearance on Christmas Eve at the famous Carol’s in the High Street event.

Santa has also been persuaded to appear at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event scheduled for Friday, November 26 (full details here), and it is hoped he will visit Morrisons and Tesco at some point just to ensure everyone gets a chance to see him.

Rotary will again be collecting donations on Santa’s behalf and as well as the traditional ways of donating you will again be able donate via, Text, Just Giving and for the first time a number of Card Readers will be available.

Santa is returning to Leighton Buzzard very soon.

Also returning by popular demand will be the Santa Tracker so you will be able to follow Santa as he winds his way through the streets and be there to greet him as he arrives in your road. https://mkhatters.wixsite.com/santamaps On this page are also further details on the donation methods.

More information and updates will be available via Leighton Linslade Rotary Facebook.