Santa's coming to Leighton Buzzard! This is when Rotary sleigh will be visiting your area
Santa's helpers will have card readers available this year for easy donations
Rotary are delighted to announce that discussions with Santa and his Elves have been incredibly positive and a schedule has been agreed for Santa to again travel the streets of Leighton Linslade during December culminating in a special appearance on Christmas Eve at the famous Carol’s in the High Street event.
Santa has also been persuaded to appear at the town's Christmas lights switch-on event scheduled for Friday, November 26 (full details here), and it is hoped he will visit Morrisons and Tesco at some point just to ensure everyone gets a chance to see him.
Rotary will again be collecting donations on Santa’s behalf and as well as the traditional ways of donating you will again be able donate via, Text, Just Giving and for the first time a number of Card Readers will be available.
Also returning by popular demand will be the Santa Tracker so you will be able to follow Santa as he winds his way through the streets and be there to greet him as he arrives in your road. https://mkhatters.wixsite.com/santamaps On this page are also further details on the donation methods.
More information and updates will be available via Leighton Linslade Rotary Facebook.
The full schedule is as follows: Friday 26th November 6pm Lights Switch On; Friday 3rd December 6pm Cotefield Drive; Saturday 4th December 5pm Clarence Rd; Sunday 5th December 5pm South St/ Harrow Rd; Thursday 9th December 6pm Brooklands; Friday 10th December 5:30pm Billington Pk; Sunday 12th December 4pm Sandhills 1, 5:30/5:45 Sandhills 2; Monday 13th December 6pm Leeston Pk/ Theedway; Tuesday 14th December 6pm; Chesnut Hill/ Rowley Furrows; Thursday 16th December 6pm Willow Bank Walk; Friday 17th December 6pm Meadow Way/ Clipstone Pk; Saturday 18th December 10am-3pm Morrisons, 5pm Bideford 1; Sunday 19th December 10am-2:30pm Tesco, 2:45pm Rushmere Country Park; 5pm Bideford 2; Monday 20th December 6pm Southcott/ Mentmore Rd; Tuesday 21st December 6pm Heath & Reach; Wednesday 22nd December 6pm Plantation Rd; Thursday 23rd December 6pm Planets; Friday 24th December 6pm High St Carols.