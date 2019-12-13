Schoolchildren light up Bedfordshire Police's Christmas tree

Winners of a school bauble design competition were invited to a special Christmas tree light switch on at Bedfordshire Police HQ.

During December, children from schools across Bedfordshire were asked to enter the force’s annual bauble making competition – with the baubles displayed on the force’s Christmas tree at the front of its headquarters in Kempston.

Winning school, St Augustine's Academy

The bauble had to reflect their representation of Christmas in Bedfordshire. The force received over 20 baubles, including some from the children of police officers and staff.

The winning school was St Augustine's Academy, in Dunstable, in second place was William Austin Infant School in Luton, and in third place was Swallowfield Lower School, in Woburn Sands.

The winning school, the winning staff member’s child and the two runners up were all invited to accompany Chief Constable Garry Forsyth in switching on the Christmas tree lights on Tuesday night.

Chloe Turner from St Augustine’s Academy said: “We thought of all of the different languages in our school and area. We wrote Merry Christmas in lots of different ways.”

Helping light up Bedfordshire Police's Christmas tree

The Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner presented all of the children with a certificate and a small present.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “For me, this is the start of Christmas. The children have been very creative with their baubles and without their creativity the tree wouldn’t be as colourful or a true representation of Christmas in Bedfordshire.

“The winning bauble is a brilliant representation of all of our community, it is a fantastic way to embrace true culture and the spirit of Christmas.

“I would like to say thank you to all of the teachers and children who designed Christmas baubles and congratulations to St Augustine’s Academy”