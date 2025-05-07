Second World War history display being held in Cheddington to mark VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheddington History Society has organised a Second World War history display in the village to mark Victory in Europe Day.

The display is free to view and is located at Cheddington Methodist Church on The Green in the village.

It will be open for viewing on Thursday May 8 between 9am and 9.45pm, and also on Friday May 9 between 10am and 2pm.

The society meets monthly with its next meeting scheduled to be held at the Methodist Church on Monday May 19 at 8pm.

The speaker is scheduled to be Stephen Barker with a talk entitled Trench Humour in the First World War. Visitors are welcome to attend, with entry priced at £4.