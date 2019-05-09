See a gallery of photos as May Day Fayre in Leighton Buzzard raises estimated £9k for good causes

Leighton Buzzard’s May Day Fayre has raised an estimated £9,000 for good causes.

The 30th annual event on Monday was a roaring success and the cool weather didn’t prevent the crowds turning out and they were thrilled with the usual mix of family based entertainment.

Leighton Buzzard May Day Fayre. Photos: Jane Russell

Some notable firsts this year were a fantastic BMX Display Team, Phillias Fogg and his trusty companion dropping in on their round the world tour, as well as the KidsPlay Bus in the High Street and the local Navy Cadets performing their version of the world famous gun run.

Returning favourites included the fair, charity stalls, the Army Air Corps, Grovebury Road Cars, Revellers Steel Band and the Police and Fire Service.

This year’s Rotary president Nick Inwards said: “ This year’s fayre was truly a special event with three members of the original May Fayre team being present to open proceedings and all commenting how the fayre had developed over the years into such a wonderful event.

“It looks like this year the event will have raised over £9,000 for charities like Keech Hospice, Polio Irradiation and ‘Yes We Can’ our very own local initiative to establish sport for those with a disability.

“However as a Rotary Club we are very conscious of our responsibility around May Fayre because it’s not just about raising funds for Charity, it’s also about delivering something the whole community can enjoy and be proud of.

“Thank you for your support and together we can deliver May Fayre for another 30 years.”

