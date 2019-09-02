See your favourite superheroes at Retroplay in Leighton Buzzard this weekend

The Movie, Gaming and Comic festival will be returning to Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, September 8.

Retroplay will return to Brooklands Middle School and this year the organisers promise to bring you more movie vehicles, more superheroes and more special guests.

Retroplay 2018. Photo by Jane Russell

This year’s chosen charity is Keech Hospice Care, advanced tickets are £5 per person and under fives go free.

Steve Thewis, one of the organisers, said: “This year will be bigger and better with a line-up of 10+ movie vehicles such as Ghostbusters Ecto1, Back to the Future Delorean, Knightrider KITT, Only Fools and Horses Trotter van and many more including the Transformers Optimus Prime truck!

“Superheroes from all over the UK are attending the event to bring our visitors an amazing experience.”

There will also be a range of attractions for all the family, TV and film props as well as stalls selling toys, collectables, comics and more.

Retroplay 2018. Photo by Jane Russell

Steve added: “There will be competitions, special guests and a retro gaming area with a range of retro consoles and games. Local reptile shop Wrigglies will be back to support us for a third year and we even have two owls this year.

“This year’s special guests are Sandi & Sandra, known for Gogglebox.

“We would take this opportunity to thank all our sponsors because without them we wouldn’t be able to set up this amazing event.

“Also a big thank you to all the cosplayers and volunteers who are helping to make this day an amazing experience for our visitors. It’s going to be amazing!

“Around 4pm, there will be a Roll Out with the movie vehicles through Leighton Buzzard.

“A big shout out goes to the people from the Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy who will be escorting us through the streets of Leighton Buzzard.

“We highly recommend you to book your tickets online as tickets are going fast. We’ve already sold more tickets than last year. It’s promising to be a huge success!”

Tickets on the door are £8pp, £20 for a family ticket. Kids under 5 go free (Subject to availability)

To book your tickets go to: www.retroplayfestival.com.