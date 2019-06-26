Sign up now for the first Energie Fitness Yard Games in Leighton Buzzard

Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard are inviting people to sign up for a Festival of Fitness on Saturday, August 3.

The gym is hosting Leighton Buzzard Festival of Fitness at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground and want members of the public to sign up for the the first Energie Fitness Yard Games.

Leighton Buzzard Festival of Fitness

Competitors will battle it out in a series of Best the Clock challenges and they have been warned by organisers to expect the unexpected.

Darren Rossiter, manager for Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard, said: “We are the first to trial this type of games and we are looking for people to either sign up for the competition or come down on the day and enjoy the fun!

“The games is about uniting fitness and our local community, we want to combine sport with functional fitness in local communities.

“We will have the Town Mayor open the inaugural event and we have already got estate agents from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, Bedfordshire Police and the local football, rugby, cricket and hockey clubs interested in taking part.”

Energie gym

There will be 33 teams of three people and the winning team will win £500 for a charity of their choice.

Darren added: “There will be something for everyone, the key word is ‘festival’, we will have food, drink, stalls for health and wellbeing, inflatable play areas, face painting,

“At the moment the event is half full, spaces are still available but we do anticipate that it will sell out.

“We hope to put on a truly memorable day and one that we believe will put Leighton-Linslade Town on the map.”

Leighton Buzzard Festival of Fitness

For more information or to buy tickets for the games, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/energie-yard-games-presents-leighton-buzzards-festival-of-fitness-tickets-62345719726?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2l0jfU1dwVmzYeVE6qDn66REsv6LuMJ7MH_24IaLlAHjIK9EiWFd4Kp8U.