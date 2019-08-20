Sign up to take part in Leighton Buzzard's I Am Team GB activities

I Am Team GB is inviting people to join in with two events in Leighton Buzzard this weekend.

Ken Aigbe, Games Maker for I Am Team GB, is organising two events in the town on Saturday, August 24.

A previous Games Maker event

Team GB Fun in The Sun will be at Mentmore Park from 9am till 10pm for multi-sport activities and I Am Team GB 2019 Basketball Camp will be at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre from 11am till 1pm.

Both events are part of the Nation's Biggest Sports Day on Saturday, thousands of people will be taking part in sporting events across the country.

The free event is run by volunteer Games Maker and inspired by the London 2012 Olympics and building up support for Team GB for Tokyo 2020.

Ken said: "At Fun in The Sun there will be lots of fun exercises and it is open to all ages, the basketball camp is also open to everyone and there will be an elite game at the end.

I Am Team GB Games Makers

"We want to connect people with sport again and introduce them into free activities.

"We want to encourage people to get more active and also get support for Team GB ahead of the games in Tokyo next year.

"I Am Team GB is also partnering with Team GB Olympic legends (athletes) who will be attending a number of activities across the country, so there might be one attending the Leighton Buzzard events."

There is also the opportunity for people to volunteer as a Game Maker for Team GB, for more information visit: www.iamteamgb.com.

If you are interested in attending either of the events, please visit www.iamteamgb.com/activity/365 or www.iamteamgb.com/activity/388 to register.