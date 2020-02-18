Soulbury left in the dark after severe delays to new street lamps

Residents in Soulbury have been left in the dark for over 18 months after significant delays to new street lamps.

Soulbury Parish Council paid firm E.ON to replace the village's 22 street lights with more energy efficient bulbs in July 2018, in what was expected to be a four week project.

An old streetlight in Soulbury

However, 18 months on and the lights have yet to be fixed.

Parish Cllr Victor Wright said: "Soulbury has 22 street lights and it has taken E.ON 18 months so far and the work has not been finished.

"Soulbury Parish Council has contact E-ON many times to get the work completed with no joy.

"The reason for changing over the street lighting is the reduced maintenance costs and energy efficiency improvements which will reduce the bill for street lighting, this should reduce the electricity used by about 80%.

"So while E.ON has not completed the work the residents are paying a higher electric bill via their council tax and repair bills, the sodium lamps are not produced any more or are getting harder to do the repairs on."

Cllr Wright called on E.ON to fix the lights and pay for the repairs and extra electricity themselves.

An E.ON spokesman said: “We’re aware of the issue regarding lighting in Soulbury and have been working hard to finish the lighting improvement project at this site.

“Our work to replace the lanterns was completed on schedule but an administrative error at UK Power, which owns the regional distribution network, means some of the lights have not yet been connected to the electricity grid.

“We have been assured by UKPN that they have now rectified this issue and that the lights will be working within the next two to three weeks.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to residents caused by the situation.”