Sports clubs in Leighton-Linslade get cash boost

Leighton-Linslade Mayor Councillor David Bowater has presented cheques totalling £2,731 to five local sports organisations, with all the awards going to finance coaching courses.

The awards were made by the Leighton-Linslade Sports Council, with Councillor Bowater telling recipients that helping finance coaching courses was “the best thing we could do.”:

CHEQUE MATES.... (left to right): John Field (Woodside FC), James Bliss (Leighton Town Youth FC), Sean Hemming (Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club), Mayor Councillor David Bowater and Gordon Fletcher (Leighton Rugby Club)

Awards were made to:

> Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club - £450 for junior coaching and safety courses;

> Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club - £500 for Level 1 and Level 2 coaching courses;

> Linslade Tennis Club - £301 for junior and special needs coaching;

> Leighton Town Youth Football Club - £480 for Level 2 coaching.

> Woodside Football Club - £480 for Level 2 coaching.

There was also a £500 award to the Crusaders Swimming Club to enable an instructor to complete a Level 2 coaching course.

Long-time Sports Council “acting secretary” Jim Cornell stood down at the meeting; co-chairs Gordon Fletcher and Cyd Smith are to continue in office, heading a group developing a three-to-five year business plan embracing both funding for sports organisations and influencing planners, local authorities and decision makers on the sporting needs of the town.

There are currently 14 local sports organisations affiliated to the Sports Council, with more being encouraged to become involved, working together to develop a Leighton sports “hub”.